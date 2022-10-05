October is set to unleash a plethora of goodies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and Sony LIV. Check them out below:Source: Bollywood
Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma releases 6th October on Amazon Prime.
Marvel's first outright horror movie Werewolf by Night releases 7th October on Disney Hotstar.
The eagerly awaited Barbarians season 2 releases 21st October on Netflix.
The next instalment of horror franchise Predator, titled Prey, releases 7th October on Disney Hotstar.
Animated Star Wars show Tales of the Jedi releases 26th October on Disney Hotstar.
Horror series The Midnight Club releases 7th October on Netflix.
Malayalam thriller Eesho releases 5th October on Sony LIV.
Documentary film Aftershock Everest and the Nepal Earthquake releases 6th October on Netflix.
Telugu web series Exposed releases 6th October on Disney Hotstar.
