New movies and web series in October 2022

October is set to unleash a plethora of goodies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and Sony LIV. Check them out below:

Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma releases 6th October on Amazon Prime.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel’s first outright horror movie Werewolf by Night releases 7th October on Disney Hotstar.

Barbarians

The eagerly awaited Barbarians season 2 releases 21st October on Netflix.

Prey

The next instalment of horror franchise Predator, titled Prey, releases 7th October on Disney Hotstar.

Tales of the Jedi

Animated Star Wars show Tales of the Jedi releases 26th October on Disney Hotstar.

The Midnight Club

Horror series The Midnight Club releases 7th October on Netflix.

Eesho

Malayalam thriller Eesho releases 5th October on Sony LIV.

Aftershock Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Documentary film Aftershock Everest and the Nepal Earthquake releases 6th October on Netflix.

Exposed

Telugu web series Exposed releases 6th October on Disney Hotstar.

