Upcoming Telugu new movies in 2024 that can become Pan India blockbusters

Take a look at upcoming Tollywood movies that have the potential of becoming Pan IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Allu Arjun’s popular movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited film slated to release on 15th August 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer most awaited Kalki will release on 12th January 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Kriti Sanon’s Game Changer directed by S Shankar is expected to release next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR’s upcoming new movie Devara is set to release on 5th April 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puri Jagannadh’s Double ISmart starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt is slated to release on 8th March 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda has a pan-India fanbase and his next project expected to release in 2024 is likely to be blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sequel of Adivi Sesh’s hit action entertainer Goodachaari is expected to release next year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period action adventure drama starring Pawan Kalyan and have a possibility of pan-India success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashant Varma’s mythological fantasy film has garnered attention from north India as well and trade experts are predicting a success like Karthikeya 2 and Kantara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s next have potential to become a pan-India film, thanks to their popularity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
