Upcoming Telugu new movies in 2024 that can become Pan India blockbusters

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun’s popular movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most awaited film slated to release on 15th August 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer most awaited Kalki will release on 12th January 2024.

Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kriti Sanon’s Game Changer directed by S Shankar is expected to release next year.

Devara

Jr. NTR’s upcoming new movie Devara is set to release on 5th April 2024.

Double ISmart

Puri Jagannadh’s Double ISmart starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt is slated to release on 8th March 2024.

VD 12

Vijay Deverakonda has a pan-India fanbase and his next project expected to release in 2024 is likely to be blockbuster.

Goodachaari 2

A sequel of Adivi Sesh’s hit action entertainer Goodachaari is expected to release next year.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period action adventure drama starring Pawan Kalyan and have a possibility of pan-India success.

Hanuman

Prashant Varma’s mythological fantasy film has garnered attention from north India as well and trade experts are predicting a success like Karthikeya 2 and Kantara.

NC 23

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s next have potential to become a pan-India film, thanks to their popularity.

