Urfi Javed gets death threats again

Urfi Javed, known for her weird fashion sense, gets death threats. | Aug 17, 2023
Urfi Javed is constantly in headlines for her weird fashion sense.
Her dressing sense often makes her a target of trolling and threats.
Now, once again Urfi Javed has got death threats.
'Very soon you will be shot and the mission will be completed.'
It is further written, 'The way you spread dirt in India, it will be cleaned.'
Urfi reveals the person's name as Pramod Singh but she said it is normal.
This is not the first time Urfi got threats. She already got death threats many times.
The fashion influencer also faced FIR for her strange and bold dressing sense.
