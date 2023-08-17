Urfi Javed gets death threats again

Urfi Javed, known for her weird fashion sense, gets death threats.

Aug 17, 2023

Urfi's fashion sense

Urfi Javed is constantly in headlines for her weird fashion sense.

Target of trolls

Her dressing sense often makes her a target of trolling and threats.

Urfi gets death threats

Now, once again Urfi Javed has got death threats.

Threat says...

'Very soon you will be shot and the mission will be completed.'

Calls Urfi 'Dirt'

It is further written, 'The way you spread dirt in India, it will be cleaned.'

Reveals the name

Urfi reveals the person's name as Pramod Singh but she said it is normal.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Urfi got threats. She already got death threats many times.

Faced FIR

The fashion influencer also faced FIR for her strange and bold dressing sense.

