Urfi Javed shocked by a little fan’s reaction, apologizes and asks 'Dar kyun raha hai?'

Urfi Javed was spotted at an airport flaunting her new avatar. But this fan is not in a mood to give her a thumbs up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Turning Head

Being in news for fashion blunders is Urfi’s forte. Whatever she wears, she turns heads.

Cool As Always

Be it fashion or her interviews, she has proved her boldness quite openly. Thanks to her ‘bindaas’ approach.

Conflict Of Fashion

For some fans Urfi’s new experimental fashion sense is praiseworthy, for others, it's a concern of moralities.

Mummy At An Airport?

Unlike Urfi’s bold choices, this time she chose to wear a long white dress, making her look like a ‘mummy’.

Urfi’s Dress Caused a Problem

Seeing this, a young fan started crying. Urfi wasn’t able to console the kid because her hands were covered inside the dress.

Apology from Urfi

Out of embarrassment, Urfi asked the kid, “Dar kyun raha hai? Sorry bro, sorry yaar.”

Festive Boldness

On the occasion of Dussehra, Ms. Javed came back with yet another interesting combination.

Dus-Mukhi Urfi

Urfi chose to wear a pink crop top with ‘nanga naach’ written on it. She chose to style her outfit with not one, but TEN sunglasses.

