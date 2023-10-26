Urfi Javed shocked by a little fan’s reaction, apologizes and asks 'Dar kyun raha hai?'

Urfi Javed was spotted at an airport flaunting her new avatar. But this fan is not in a mood to give her a thumbs up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
Being in news for fashion blunders is Urfi’s forte. Whatever she wears, she turns heads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Be it fashion or her interviews, she has proved her boldness quite openly. Thanks to her ‘bindaas’ approach.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For some fans Urfi’s new experimental fashion sense is praiseworthy, for others, it's a concern of moralities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unlike Urfi’s bold choices, this time she chose to wear a long white dress, making her look like a ‘mummy’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seeing this, a young fan started crying. Urfi wasn’t able to console the kid because her hands were covered inside the dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out of embarrassment, Urfi asked the kid, “Dar kyun raha hai? Sorry bro, sorry yaar.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the occasion of Dussehra, Ms. Javed came back with yet another interesting combination.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi chose to wear a pink crop top with ‘nanga naach’ written on it. She chose to style her outfit with not one, but TEN sunglasses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
