Urfi Javed stuns and shocks in bold sheer fishnet dress with gold thongs at Beti Fashion Show [View Pics]
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Urfi Javed left the crowd gaping at her when she walked into the Beti Fundraiser Fashion Show
Urfi Javed's dress was kind of reminiscent of the fishnet dress that Priyanka Chopra wore at Cannes
Urfi Javed wore matching heels, earrings and retro glam makeup
Urfi Javed sported the perfect wine red lips that complemented the dress beautifully
Urfi Javed was present for Amit Aggarwal's store launch in DLF Emporio
Urfi Javed is inspired by Julia Fox known for her daring outfits
Urfi Javed meets Anu Ranjan who is founder of BETI Fundraiser
The dress was in a copper tone with a lining of grey
We can see that people were quick to see pics of Urfi Javed who is the Internet sensation
Urfi Javed came with her bodyguard and manager at the event
