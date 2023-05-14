Urfi Javed stuns and shocks in bold sheer fishnet dress with gold thongs at Beti Fashion Show [View Pics]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Urfi Javed left the crowd gaping at her when she walked into the Beti Fundraiser Fashion Show

Urfi Javed's dress was kind of reminiscent of the fishnet dress that Priyanka Chopra wore at Cannes

Urfi Javed wore matching heels, earrings and retro glam makeup

Urfi Javed sported the perfect wine red lips that complemented the dress beautifully

Urfi Javed was present for Amit Aggarwal's store launch in DLF Emporio

Urfi Javed is inspired by Julia Fox known for her daring outfits

Urfi Javed meets Anu Ranjan who is founder of BETI Fundraiser

The dress was in a copper tone with a lining of grey

We can see that people were quick to see pics of Urfi Javed who is the Internet sensation

Urfi Javed came with her bodyguard and manager at the event

Thanks For Reading!

