Top 10 actresses who have spent a traumatic childhood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023

Kangana Ranaut was sexually harassed during childhood.

Sonam Kapoor became a victim of child molestation.

Urfi Javed was beaten up by her father till she fell unconscious.

Preity Zinta was eve-teased during her school days and she also received death threats at the same time.

Kalki Koechlin too became a victim of sexual abuse when she was a kid.

Aditi Rao Hydari was petrified in childhood when she was inappropriately touched by a stranger.

Neena Gupta was molested by a doctor and a tailor in her childhood days.

When Kubra Sait was 17 she was molested by a family friend.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was molested when she was just three years old.

Sofia Hayat had a depressing childhood as she was abused by her uncle at the age of 10.

