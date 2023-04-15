Top 10 actresses who have spent a traumatic childhood
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023
Kangana Ranaut was sexually harassed during childhood.
Sonam Kapoor became a victim of child molestation.
Urfi Javed was beaten up by her father till she fell unconscious.
Preity Zinta was eve-teased during her school days and she also received death threats at the same time.
Kalki Koechlin too became a victim of sexual abuse when she was a kid.
Aditi Rao Hydari was petrified in childhood when she was inappropriately touched by a stranger.
Neena Gupta was molested by a doctor and a tailor in her childhood days.
When Kubra Sait was 17 she was molested by a family friend.
Fatima Sana Shaikh was molested when she was just three years old.
Sofia Hayat had a depressing childhood as she was abused by her uncle at the age of 10.
