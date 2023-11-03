Urfi Javed's net worth, career, partners and more
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
The internet star Ms. Urfi Javed who has taken over the social media platforms is an actress, model and an influencer.
She is originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, but is currently living in Mumbai.
Her father got married twice. In total she has two brothers and two sisters. One of her sisters is Dolly Javed who is also an influencer.
She has the talent of acting and has made her debut with a series named Bade Bhaiyya ki Dulhaniya.
She has completed her education from her hometown Lucknow and has a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication.
According to some sources, Urfi was in a serious relationship with Paras Kalwant, a popular TV actor, but parted ways after one year of dating.
Being a screen friendly actor, she got some good projects in the TV industry and was a part of serials like Bepannah, Jiji Maa, Daayan.
She got her big break through Bigg Boss OTT 1, 2021 and then appeared on a reality show named Splitsvilla.
Being a trendsetter, she has a huge fan following resulting in her net worth to be around 3-4 crores (approx).
