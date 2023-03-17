Urfi Javed's Top 10 bizarre hairstyles that made everyone go WTH

Urfi Javed is known for wearing weird clothes and is also known for her bizarre fashion. Here, take a look at her insane hairstyles which will make you crazy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Crazy

Urfi has donned a crazy hairstyle with a white crop top.

Weird

Urfi is flaunting her black bra with an insane hairstyle for which we have no name.

Broad

Urfi looks bald from the front in this gown and her hairstyle.

Dictator

In this lacy dress and side-swept hair, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant looks like a dictator.

Choti

Who ties a choti like Urfi in this skimpy outfit?

Twinning

Urfi's purple hair is twinning with her look.

Beggar

Urfi looks no less than a beggar as she wears chains and ties her hair in a weird plate.

No hair

Just like Urfi's face we cannot see her hair,

No words

We are speechless at her hairstyle

Unkept

Look at Urfi's unkept look.

