Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir love, relationship and divorce timeline

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2024

After 8 years of being happily married, Urmila Matondkar has now filed for a divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They tied the knot on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Only Manish Malhotra from Bollywood was invited for the wedding that took place at Urmila Matondkar's home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They remained in the headlines for days as it was an inter-faith wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Plus, the age gap between Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar is of 10 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar met at Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They met in 2014 and two years later, in 2016, they decided to tie the knot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohsin Akhtar is a model, actor and a businessman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After a few failed attempts at becoming a top hero, Mohsin began his business of Kashmiri handicrafts and artwork.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He is now associated with Manish Malhotra label.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Laapataa Ladies and other Top 8 films, web series that capture the charm of small town to watch on Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More