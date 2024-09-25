Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir love, relationship and divorce timeline
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 25, 2024
After 8 years of being happily married, Urmila Matondkar has now filed for a divorce from husband Mohsin Akhtar.
They tied the knot on February 4, 2016 in an intimate ceremony.
Only Manish Malhotra from Bollywood was invited for the wedding that took place at Urmila Matondkar's home.
They remained in the headlines for days as it was an inter-faith wedding.
Plus, the age gap between Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar is of 10 years.
Reportedly, Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar met at Manish Malhotra's niece's wedding.
They met in 2014 and two years later, in 2016, they decided to tie the knot.
Mohsin Akhtar is a model, actor and a businessman.
After a few failed attempts at becoming a top hero, Mohsin began his business of Kashmiri handicrafts and artwork.
He is now associated with Manish Malhotra label.
