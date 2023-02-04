Urmila Matondkar birthday: Top 10 scintillating looks that prove Rangeela girl is the hottest ever

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has turned a year older. Here's taking a look back at her sexy looks that show that she has been the hottest lady.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023

Rangeela

The actress played the role of a charming girl-next-door in this 1995 movie which gets her a lot of fame.

Daud

The actress looked blisteringly hot in Daud opposite Sanjay Dutt.

Satya

No one could look more beautiful than the actress wearing a saree in Satya.

Kaun

The actress played the role of a young, scared girl who deals with men who help her opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

She played the role of an pbsessed lover with Fardeen Khan in the film. She had one of the most iconic looks in the movie.

Naina

This chilling movie had no songs and Urmila's eyes looked too cold.

Kunwara

Urmila looked chic and effortless in this 2000 romantic film with Govinda.

Judaai

The exceptionally talented Urmila looked all things hot in Judaai.

China Gate

Remember the Chamma Chamma girl which was a chartbuster song from China Gate.

Mast

The actress had donned bold looks in black which was all things sizzling.

