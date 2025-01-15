Urvashi Rautela is an IIT graduate? Know her education qualification, achievements, lifestyle and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
Jan 15, 2025
Urvashi Rautela is one of the most followed Indian actresses. She was born on February 15, 1994 in Uttrakhand.
Urvashi has been the talk of the town due to her controversies with cricketer Rishabh Pant.
Urvashi is hugely popular among fans on Instagram with a following of 72.7 million. Let us know more about the actress's achievements, education, lifestyle and more.
Urvashi completed her schooling from DAV school, Kotdwar and moved to Delhi for further education. The actress graduated from Gargi college, University of Delhi.
Miss Rautela wished to become an engineer and therefore studied for JEE to crack the competitive exams and take admission in IIT.
However, she later participated in several beauty pageants.
Before making her debut in Bollywood films, the actress received training from the film institute of New York. Also, she is skilled in Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Contemporary and Hip Hop.
As per Urvashi, if she was not an actress, she would surely be an Aeronautical Engineer or an IAS officer.
Urvashi Rautela has won several beauty pageant competitions including 2011 ‘Miss Tourism Week Of The Year’ and ‘Miss Asian Supermodel’, 2015 ‘Miss Diva’ and ‘Miss Universe India’ title and is winning hearts till date.
In 2012 she was disqualified from Miss India competition with the allegation of entering with the wrong age. However, she won the title in 2015.
