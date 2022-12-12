She's Barbie Girl

We are astonished because Urvashi is no less than a Barbie.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

She Shines with Saree

Urvashi looks gracious in her shining, bright saree.

Source: Bollywood

Ravishing Rautela

She's heating things up with her ravishing maroon outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Urvashi was seen donning a designer outfit paired with diamond earrings.

Source: Bollywood

Magnificent Metallic

The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in this metallic silver outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Unbelievably Beautiful

The National Crush gazes like an actress from a fairy tale.

Source: Bollywood

Breathtaking in Black

Urvashi's slaying the internet with her smoking-hot black outfit.

Source: Bollywood

Diamond Studded

The way she shines every time we see her makes us think she is literally studded with diamonds.

Source: Bollywood

Affectionate Angel

Urvashi looks heavenly in white at the Cannes Red Carpet.

Source: Bollywood

Gleaming Golden

Her gold-studded outfit makes her look gleamingly hot.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra and more actresses who married foreigners

 Find Out More