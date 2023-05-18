Bollywood stars cutest pictures from school days
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Do you wish to know how your favourite Bollywood star looked during school time?
Take a look at the cutest school time photos of your favourite Bollywood celebrity.
Urvashi Rautela has been looking gorgeous right from school time.
Parineeti Chopra was a cute student of Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala.
Shahrukh Khan was a charming student of St. Columba’s High School, Central Delhi.
Anushka Sharma has been the perfect beauty with brains from Bangalore’s Army Public School.
Priyanka Chopra was a hot student from Army Public School, Bareilly UP.
Ranbir Kapoor was the chocolate boy hero from Bombay Scottish School.
Ranveer Singh was a handsome kid from Learner’s Academy.
Taapsee Pannu was a cute student from Delhi’s Mata Jai Kaur Public School.
Late Sushant Singh Rajput had studied at Kulachi Hansraj Model School and was very handsome.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the prettiest student from Arya Vidya Mandir High School.
