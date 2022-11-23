Urvashi Rautela outfit

The diva can be seen posing in a strapless dress which is in the colour pink. She has also added a stole for the sultry vibe.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi's makeup

The actress did makeup which was totally on point and she was looking no less than a barbie doll.

Source: Bollywood

Striking pose

The actress was seen flaunting her curvaceous figure in the pink coloured bodycon dress.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty woman

The actress is surely looking like a self made queen in this frame.

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi's overall look

The pretty woman completed her makeup with a crown and wore big earrings which were shimmery.

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi looks like Kylie Jenner

Fans of the actress felt that Urvashi looked like the Kardashian star and American businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

Source: Bollywood

Winning hearts

Urvashi looks stunning in anything that she wears and the latest snaps are proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Plunging neckline

The actress is looking ravishing in this pink coloured cut dress.

Source: Bollywood

Superb image

Urvashi is often compared to Hollywood heroines by her fans in the comment section. It looks like she looks like a doll in pink.

Source: Bollywood

Can't stop staring

Fans of Urvashi can never stop making her images viral. She surely looks good in anything she wears.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan celebrate 5th wedding anniversary,

 Find Out More