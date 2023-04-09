All about Urvashi Rautela's rumoured Pakistani bf Naseem Shah
Siddhi Chatterjee
Urvashi Rautela, after being linked to cricketer Rishabh Pant is now being linked to Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah.
Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah has given great performances on the cricket pitch in the last few years.
Naseem Shah in 2019 had taken five wickets in a test match.
In 2020, the cricketer again made history by being the youngest bowler to create a hat-trick in a Test match.
Urvashi last year made a fan-edited video with Naseem on her social media handle.
When Naseem was asked about the connection, he denied the same and said that he did not know Urvashi.
Lately, during a press conference, the bowler was asked about the message that he would like to give to Urvashi.
Naseem told the press that if he gives the message then the press may do it viral.
In the edited video it looks like Naseem is proposing to Urvashi.
In February, Urvashi had also wished Naseem on his birthday.
