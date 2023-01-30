Urvashi Rautela's Top 10 bombshell looks that are too hot to handle

Urvashi Rautela knows to look striking in every frame and how? Here, take a look at her kller photos which will make your eyes wide open.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023

Beauty queen

The model-turned-actress knows to keep her fans glued to her page with her scintillating snaps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie

Urvashi Rautela knows to stay in the limelight because of her affairs and fashion choices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashionable lady

The diva has been seen in many fashion weeks and has also won the Miss Teen India award.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexy

The diva has also won Indian Princess 2011, Miss Tourism World 2011, and Miss Asian Supermodel 2011 which is all things hot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood debut

The bomb actress did her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love tale

Her affair with Bollywood was seen in movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen

The diva knows to rule the hearts of her fans with her sexy dress picks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Achiever

Urvashi was also crowned as Miss Tourism Queen of 2011.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiest

Urvashi was also called as the Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe by the government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest

We cannot stop staring at this scintillating snap of the actress which is wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has rejected these BIG movies: Did you know?

 

 Find Out More