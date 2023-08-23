Vaani Kapoor's most underrated performances that deserve more love and appreciation

Here are 10 performances by Vaani Kapoor that deserve more recognition.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Shuddh Desi Romance

Her debut film shows her acting abilities but since she was in a side role, she couldn't get recognition.

Befikre

Despite mixed reviews, Vaani's portrayal of a free-spirited girl was noteworthy.

War

While overshadowed by Hrithik and Tiger, Vaani's role was pivotal to the plot.

Aaha Kalyanam

In the Tamil-Telugu remake of 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' she delivered a charming performance.

Bell Bottom

Her role as a RAW agent demonstrated her versatility in a different genre.

Bank Chor

A special appearance that displayed her comedic timing.

Shamshera

Featuring with Ranbir Kapoor, the film didn't grab so much attention.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

With her strong character of a Trans-woman, Vani's acting was upto remark in this fim.

TV series Rajuben

Before her film debut, she made a mark in this TV series but wasn't recognized.

