Valentine's Day 2023: DDLJ to Titanic, Romantic classics to watch in theatres to get real feels

PVR has started a Valentine's Day film festival from February 10-16 wherein most romantic films will be re-released in theatres. Have a look.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's film is the most iconic classic romantic film ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha

This film is a classic as everyone can relate to it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Minnale

This film will teach you the true meaning of love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hridayam

This film was a huge hit among the audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Titanic

This film still gives us goosebumps.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met

This cult film is close to everyone's hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Googly

This Kannada romantic film captured the true essence of love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ticket to Paradise

This film is a treat for sore eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ved

Released in December 2022, this film was loved by all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Ni Bhavai

This Gujarati film is the perfect gift for Valentine's Day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Happy Hug Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood songs that are guaranteed to melt your partner's heart 

 

 Find Out More