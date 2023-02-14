Valentine's Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'favourite' photos in a pink saree on day of love are too gorgeous

To celebrate Valentine's Day Kareena Kapoor Khan posted cute photos in a pink coloured saree. Here, take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Self-love

Today, on Valentine's Day the actress preached on a dialogue from her movie Jab We Met'.

Pink saree

She wore a stunning pink saree and wrote, "Main apni favourite hoon".

Valentine's day post

Kareena had worn the same saree to the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Manish Malhotra's favourite

Kareena's saree for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception was designed by Manish Malhotra.

Can't stop gushing

One cannot stop staring at the pretty attitude of the actress.

Played iconic roles

Her characters like Geet from Jab We Met' and Pooh from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have become a part of the modern culture.

Hot Bebo

Manish had also commented saying that she is favourite of all.

Professional life

Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Workfront

The actress will next be seen in The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

About The Crew

Kareena's next film is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor to name a few.

