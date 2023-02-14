Valentine's Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'favourite' photos in a pink saree on day of love are too gorgeous

To celebrate Valentine's Day Kareena Kapoor Khan posted cute photos in a pink coloured saree. Here, take a look at the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023
Today, on Valentine's Day the actress preached on a dialogue from her movie Jab We Met'.
She wore a stunning pink saree and wrote, "Main apni favourite hoon".
Kareena had worn the same saree to the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
Kareena's saree for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception was designed by Manish Malhotra.
One cannot stop staring at the pretty attitude of the actress.
Her characters like Geet from Jab We Met' and Pooh from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have become a part of the modern culture.
Manish had also commented saying that she is favourite of all.
Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.
The actress will next be seen in The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.
Kareena's next film is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor to name a few.
