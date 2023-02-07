Valentine's Day 2023 Rose Day: Top 10 perfect songs to dedicate to your partner

Rose day 2023 is here. These are the top 10 songs you can select and dedicate to your beloved to make them feel special. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023
This song from Love Aaj Kal will hold a significant meaning for your partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the well-suited- rose day songs is this one from Student Of The Year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crooned by Roop Kumar the song features Shah Rukh Khan worshipping Anushka Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The title track from Saathiya featuring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji will make things steamy in your bedroom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the most romantic love tracks from Ta Ra Rum Pum.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you too are in a live-in relationship then play this song for your 'jaanu'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the most famous love songs from Salaam Namaste.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This has been one of the most famous songs from The Train originally crooned by Mohammed Rafi. The lyrics are romantic for Rose Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This song was crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Anusha Mani from Shaandaar and is a fun-loving song.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remember Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala's love song from 1942: A Love Story? Sing it for bae if you are old school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!