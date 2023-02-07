Valentine's Day 2023 Rose Day: Top 10 perfect songs to dedicate to your partner

Rose day 2023 is here. These are the top 10 songs you can select and dedicate to your beloved to make them feel special. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Shayad

This song from Love Aaj Kal will hold a significant meaning for your partner.

Ishq Wala Love

One of the well-suited- rose day songs is this one from Student Of The Year.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

Crooned by Roop Kumar the song features Shah Rukh Khan worshipping Anushka Sharma.

Saathiya

The title track from Saathiya featuring Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji will make things steamy in your bedroom.

Hey Shona

This is one of the most romantic love tracks from Ta Ra Rum Pum.

OK Jaanu title track

If you too are in a live-in relationship then play this song for your 'jaanu'.

My Dil Goes Mmmm

This is one of the most famous love songs from Salaam Namaste.

Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi

This has been one of the most famous songs from The Train originally crooned by Mohammed Rafi. The lyrics are romantic for Rose Day.

Gulaabo

This song was crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Anusha Mani from Shaandaar and is a fun-loving song.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh

Remember Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala's love song from 1942: A Love Story? Sing it for bae if you are old school.

