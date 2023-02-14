Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 actresses who found love in already married and divorced men

There are many Bollywood actresses who found love in men who were already divorced or were with someone else earlier. Check out their interesting stories.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Vidya Balan

She married the CEO of UTV network Siddharth Roy Kapur who was already divorced.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She married Saif Ali Khan who was previously married to Amrita Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor

She married Sanjay Kapur who was earlier married to Nandita Mahtani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

The actress married Raj Kundra who was earlier married to Kavita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahima Chaudhry

The Pardes lady married Bobby Mukherjee who was a father to two children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Arora

She got married to Shakeel Ladakh a divorcee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lara Dutta

The actress was first with Kelly Dorji then married Mahesh Bhupathi who was first married to Shvetha Jaishankar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon

She married Anil Thadani a divorcee film distributor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi

The actress fell in love with Boney Kapoor who divorced Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji

The actress is married to Aditya Chopra who was earlier married to Payal Khanna, Aditya's childhood love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fawad Khan to Mahira Khan: Top 10 Pakistani stars who worked in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More