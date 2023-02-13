Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood romantic songs to express love to your partner

Songs are a way to connect with your partner

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Tum Se Hi - Jab We Met

An apt song to express your love

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum - Kabir Singh

A song to tell your partner how much you love them

Ranjha - Shershaah

Who can get over this track? The love is in the air and Ranjha playing in the background

Tum Hi Ho - Aashiqui 2

This song is the best way to convey your feelings for someone

Zara Zara - Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

This is an evergreen track of R Madhavan from his debut Bollywood movie.

Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain - Pardes

If you are old school in love then this song will best suit you relationship

Humnava - Hamari Adhuri Kahani

This is one of the best romantic songs of Bollywood

Tum Ho - Rockstar

A song as a message to tell the person what they mean to you

Bahon Ke Darmiyan - Khamoshi: The Musical

This is one of the best songs to dedicate your partner

Ae Mere Humsafar - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Another best song to express love tol your partner

