Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 celebs in Singles Club who are yet to find their 'the one'

There have been many stars who are single and will motivate you to be so and enjoy Valentine's Day in your own company.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress agreed on being happily single and also feeling lonely at times.

Kartik Aaryan

The Shehzada actor has revealed that he has been single since the past 1.5 years.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress has denied of having a romantic relationship.

Salman Khan

He is the hottest and the most eligible bachelor.

Kriti Sanon

The actress had once revealed that there were no single men left in Bollywood.

Shehnaaz Gill

The star has revealed that she is not in any relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda

Reportedly, the actor is hot and single.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress after her divorce is happily single.

Sara Ali Khan

The Kedarnath actress is enjoying her professional life and is single.

Prabhas

The actor had revealed that he has been unlucky in finding love.

