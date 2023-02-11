Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 films on OTT to watch if you are single

From Kangana Ranaut's Queen to Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi; a look at films which you can watch on OTT platforms this Valentine's Day.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023

Queen - Netflix

Kangana Ranaut’s film is about self-love and it is a timeless gem of a movie.

Begin Again - Netflix

This film will help you to get healed.

Dear Zindagi - Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt's film will bring a sense of purpose to your day.

500 Days of Summer - YouTube

This film will make you learn things about failed relationships.

Dil Chahta Hai - Amazon Prime Video

The film will teach you the importance of friends and friendship.

Brave - Disney+ Hotstar

This film will make you realize how to live your life to the fullest.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama - Netflix

This film will remind you why staying single is important.

How to Be Single - YouTube

This film will help you learn about yourself.

Piku - SonyLiv

The film will surely warm your heart this Valentine’s day.

Someone Great - Netflix

This movie will pursue your dreams.

