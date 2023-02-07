Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 romantic films on OTT to watch with your loved one

Valentine's Day is around the corner. These are the top 10 movies you need to watch with your beloved. Check out the full list right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Titanic (1997)

Watch this classic love story Titanic on The Roku Channel, Paramount Plus. It will make you fall deeper in love.

Her (2013)

Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, and Rooney Mara movie is about a lonely writer who starts feeling. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

La La Land (2016)

Watch Emma Stone's musical drama on Netflix and is about an actress loving a struggling pianist.

Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015)

Watch this romantic drama of Dakota Johnson who loves Christian Grey only on Netflix.

After (2019)

Watch this romantic drama on Netflix and is about a man who has a dark secret of his own.

The Notebook (2004)

Ryan Gosling is a poor man who loves a rich girl. Watch the hit romantic film on Netflix.

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Watch this romantic movie on Amazon Prime Video and is a classic piece.

A Star Is Born (2018)

This Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga's romantic musical drama is a must-watch on Netflix. It is about a musician who helps a singer get fame as his career goes down due to alcohol.

About Time

Watch this romantic drama on Amazon Prime Video which is about Tim who knows about time travel.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Watch this heart-melting Tom Hank's movie on Netflix. It is about an Alabama man who is very intelligent.

