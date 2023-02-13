Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 Romantic movies to watch while cozying up with your partner

If you are in the mood for romance as Valentine's Day is around the corner then watch these romantic films with your beloved.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

When Harry Met Sally

Can a man and a woman be friends without feeling for one another? Watch it on HBO Max.

In the Mood for Love

Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung know about their partner's affairs. Watch this intimate film on Netflix.

Love & Basketball

Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps love basketball and one another. Watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Casablanca

Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart finds his ex Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) and her hubby running from Germans. Will he help them or find his romance? Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Moonlight

This is one of the best movies by Barry Jenkins available on Hulu.

Before Sunrise

If you want to see a movie about love with an expiration date watch this on HBO Max.

Pride & Prejudice

The chemistry between Kiera Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen is worth watching on Amazon Prime Video.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

A would-be bride falls in love with an artist who will make her wedding portrait. Watch what happens next on Hulu.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Watch Barry Jenkin's masterpiece on Netflix where lovers face conviction.

The Notebook

Noah and Allie's story is worth watching on Amazon Prime Video as it is incredible.

