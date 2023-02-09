Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 romantic web series on OTT to watch with your loved one

Valentine's Day is around the corner and if you want to get cosy with your beloved then watch these web series which is all things cute.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Baarish

Watch this cute love story on Alt Balaji where a businessman falls in love with a middle-class girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadha Ishq

Watch this web series on Voot where a married woman is not at all happy with her partner and wants a partner who gives her respect and love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Little Things, Netflix

Watch Dhruv and Kavya's fascinating love series on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Suitable Boy

Watch this beautiful romantic web show of Tabu on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made in Heaven, Amazon Prime Video

Want to watch modern day romance with a Bollywood twist? Watch this story about two wedding planners personal life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Permanent Roommates, Netflix

One couple decides to get married after being in a relationship. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flames, Amazon Prime Video

Watch this series about love and friendship on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandish Bandits

Watch this musical romantic drama on Amazon Prime Video. What happens when a Rajasthani boy falls in love with a modern urban girl?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never Kiss Your Best Friend, Zee 5

Two friends meet in London coincidentally and start working together. See whether love blooms or not on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taj Mahal 1989, Netflix

Watch different romantic stories and experience love only on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood celebs with gorgeous homes abroad

 

 Find Out More