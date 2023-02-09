Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 romantic web series on OTT to watch with your loved one

Valentine's Day is around the corner and if you want to get cosy with your beloved then watch these web series which is all things cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023
Watch this cute love story on Alt Balaji where a businessman falls in love with a middle-class girl.
Watch this web series on Voot where a married woman is not at all happy with her partner and wants a partner who gives her respect and love.
Watch Dhruv and Kavya's fascinating love series on Netflix.
Watch this beautiful romantic web show of Tabu on Netflix.
Want to watch modern day romance with a Bollywood twist? Watch this story about two wedding planners personal life.
One couple decides to get married after being in a relationship. Watch it on Netflix.
Watch this series about love and friendship on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch this musical romantic drama on Amazon Prime Video. What happens when a Rajasthani boy falls in love with a modern urban girl?
Two friends meet in London coincidentally and start working together. See whether love blooms or not on Zee 5.
Watch different romantic stories and experience love only on Netflix.
