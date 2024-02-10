Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 Indian celebs who met at work and fell in love

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love while filming Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love blossomed while working on Brahmastra.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started dating during the shooting of Shershaah.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan began dating on the sets of Tashan in 2008.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna first met on a photoshoot but fell in love during International Khiladi.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan struck a connection while filming Guru in 2006.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were friends before becoming a couple on the sets of Fukrey.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s romance began way back on the sets of Hulchul in 1995.

Genelia Deshmukh And Riteish Deshmukh’s love story started during the shooting of Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s love story reportedly began on the sets of Mr. India.

