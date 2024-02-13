Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 Korean dramas with the most romantic date-worthy male leads on OTT
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Song Joong-Ki brought Capt. Yoo Shi Jin to life on Descendants of the Sun. On Netflix.
Lee Joon-gi was excellent as Prince Wang So in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. On Netflix.
Kang Na-Huel was adorable as a cop in When The Camellia Blooms. On Netflix.
Ji Chang-wook was terrific as Seo Jung-hoo in Healer. On Viki.
Park Hyung-sik stole a million hearts in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. On Netflix.
Ahn Hyo-seop's Kang Tae-moo in Netflix's Business Proposal is absolutely crush-worthy
Vincenzo on Netflix was the perfect dark desirable date for any woman
We need not say anything about Park Seo-joon aka Lee Young-jun from Netflix's WWWSK
Hyun Bin played a perfect man in Crash Landing On You. On Netflix.
Gong Yoo in Goblin is adored by millions of K-drama fans. On Netflix.
