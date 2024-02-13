Valentine's Day 2024: Top 10 Unusual Romantic Indian Films to watch on OTT
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
96 with Trisha, Vijay Sethupathi is hailed as one of the best romantic films. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Ayushmann and Bhumi's Dum Laga Ke Haisha for a hatke love story. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Qarib Qarib Singlle is a delightful love story starring Irrfan and Parvathy. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badhaai Do on Netflix is a relatable and warm LGBTQ film. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi! Till date, it is one of the best romantic films of Bollywood. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ritesh Batra's poignant movie The Lunchbox warmed many hearts. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wake Up Sid has a cult following till date. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lootera starring Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha is one of Bollywood's saddest love stories. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hasee Toh Phasee is an unique, warm and delightful love story. On Netflix and Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa is a gripping love story. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 most entertaining Pakistani dramas on MX Player
Find Out More