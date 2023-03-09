Varisu and more new OTT releases on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more

There are many new OTT releases like Varisu and many more which will surely make your weekend very interesting. Here, take a look at the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Ridley Jones-Netflix

Will Ridley and his buddies be able to protect the treasures of the Natural History Museum?

Varisu- Amazon Prime Video

Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Hindi dubbed version of Varisu (2023). Will Vijay in the movie be able to overcome challenges and take responsibility of his family business?

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared- Netflix

What happened to the passengers of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. How did the aircraft go off the radar?

Faraway-Netflix

An unhappy woman goes away to Croatia to find peace until she finds romance there.

Love Unexpected- MX Player

In this Chinese romantic drama, a woman bodyguards an emotionless man to save her dads gym. The duo fall in love but will they confess?

Indubala Bhaater Hotel- Hoichoi

A carefree girl from Bengal becomes one of the most successful businesswomen.

You Season 4- Netflix

The psychological thriller will take off from where it had ended. Joe Goldberg will start a new life in a fresh new city.

The Test Season 2- Amazon Prime Video

This is a sports documentary which is about the Australian Men’s Cricket Team.

Anger Tales- Disney+ Hotstar

This anthology drama has Venkatesh Maha, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay and Bindu Madhavi in pivotal roles.

Rana Naidu- Netflix

A man who is shown working in the movie industry is capable to handle tough situations in life after his dad is released from the prison.

