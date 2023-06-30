Highest grosser south Indian movies of 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
Highest grosser South Indian movies of 2023 as per worldwide box office collection.
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 collected Rs 345 crore.
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu grossed around Rs 300 crore.
Waltair Veerayya has made a business of Rs 236 crore.
According to Koimoi, Thunivu earned Rs 200.57 crore.
2018 is the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 200 crore at the world box office.
According to reports Veera Simha Reddy has earned Rs 220.98 crore gross.
Nani starrer Dasara has collected Rs 118.58 crore gross.
Vaathi starring Dhanush has collected Rs 118 crore gross.
Reportedly, Virupaksha earned Rs 103 crore.
The information is pulled from various sources.
