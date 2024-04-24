Varun Dhawan and 9 other Bollywood actors who completed their education in foreign countries

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

Varun Dhawan graduated from the Nottingham Trent University in business management.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor attended the School of Visual Arts, New York. He also went to Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan is an Ivy League Graduate, she did her graduation from the Columbia University, New York in 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh completed his undergraduate degree in arts from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor pursued acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, US.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra also relocated to US like many celebrities to hone her skills and study.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan went to the Aiglon College to study English literature in Switzerland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor studied arts and theatre at United World Collge of South East Asia, Singapore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan went to the Winchester College in the United Kingdom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra has degrees in Finance, Business and Economics all from Manchester Business School.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Varun Dhawan Birthday: Top 10 best movies of the Bollywood heartthrob

 

 Find Out More