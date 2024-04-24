Varun Dhawan and 9 other Bollywood actors who completed their education in foreign countries
| Apr 24, 2024
Varun Dhawan graduated from the Nottingham Trent University in business management.
Ranbir Kapoor attended the School of Visual Arts, New York. He also went to Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.
Sara Ali Khan is an Ivy League Graduate, she did her graduation from the Columbia University, New York in 2016.
Ranveer Singh completed his undergraduate degree in arts from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
Janhvi Kapoor pursued acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, US.
Priyanka Chopra also relocated to US like many celebrities to hone her skills and study.
Abhishek Bachchan went to the Aiglon College to study English literature in Switzerland.
Sonam Kapoor studied arts and theatre at United World Collge of South East Asia, Singapore.
Saif Ali Khan went to the Winchester College in the United Kingdom.
Parineeti Chopra has degrees in Finance, Business and Economics all from Manchester Business School.
