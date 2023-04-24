Varun Dhawan's top 10 films to watch

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023

Bhediya 2 starring Varun Dhawan is a sequel to Bhediya and will release in 2025.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

October is one of the best works of Varun Dhawan's. His character Dan is shown going through a process of getting awakened.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Tera Hero is an action comedy movie of Varun Dhawan's.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya is about a chirpy gorl wanting to marry this care free boy of Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur is Varun Dhawan's film on revenge, forgive and sacrifices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ABCD is first 3 D dance movie made in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Dilwale, Varun Dhawan has done good acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dishoom will show you Varun Dhawan in a dapper and hot avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is about a love story and will it be able to complete?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Judwaa 2 is about siblings separation and being united.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sachin Tendulkar's most adorable photos with daughter Sara Tendulkar

 

 Find Out More