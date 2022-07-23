Bollywood hunks and their travel style

Here's looking at Bollywood actors who love to stay in style while traveling.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Varun Dhawan

The Badlapur actor always has his fashion game on.

Source: Bollywood

Aditya Seal

Aditya Seal is pretty fashionable, we must say.

Source: Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan loves to stay cool and comfy.

Source: Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra's style is vogue.

Source: Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana stays upbeats with the fashion trends.

Source: Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao always grands attention with his eccentric fashion.

Source: Bollywood

