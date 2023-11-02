Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi are now married: Check all pics from their wedding festivities here
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now Mr and Mrs.
The couple tied the knot in Italy whilst surrounded by family.
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and more stars were a part of the wedding.
For haldi ceremony, the couple colour coordinated in yellow.
Everyone dressed up to perfection for cocktail party.
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan joined the new couple on the stage.
Lavanya Tripathi radiated in a gorgeous pastel lehenga for mehendi ceremony.
Varun Tej opted for a heavy sherwani for mehendi ceremony.
Varun and Lavanya happily posed for every picture.
Here's a picture of Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy from mehendi celebrations.
Wedding guests were welcomed with a special note at the venue.
Here's a throwback to their engagement picture.
