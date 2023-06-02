Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engagement and marriage: All you need to know about the couple

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi left everyone surprised and excited announcing their engagement. Here's everything you need to know about the couple

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi engagement

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have made their love public announcing their engagement on 9th June.

Varun and Lavanya dating rumours

The couple reportedly dated each other for several years but kept it a secret stating they are good friends.

Made relationship official

The couple is now set to get engaged following a grand wedding by the year end, reportedly.

Film career

Both work predominantly in the South Indian film industry for over a decade now.

Varun and Lavanya films

Both have worked together in films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister.

Varun and Lavanya love story

Reportedly, Varun and Lavanya came close while shooting one of their movies and over time fell in love.

Varun and Lavanya on rumours

The duo was later rumoured to be dating but remained tight-lipped and ignored the reports.

Lavanya on her wedding plans

Earlier in an interview Lavanya was pissed about answering her wedding question and said that it is a natural process that takes place over time.

Surprise engagement news

However, after years of speculations Varun and Lavanya have left the fans excited with their wedding reports.

Engagement date

Both are now set to get engaged and exchange rings on 9th June 2023.

Guest list

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan are reported to attend the engagement and the wedding.

Varun Tej family connection

Varun Tej is Chiranjeevi's nephew and Ram Charan's first cousin so their wedding call for a family reunion.

Congratulations

Our heartiest congratulations to the couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi for starting a new chapter of their life.

