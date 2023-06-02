Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engagement and marriage: All you need to know about the couple

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi left everyone surprised and excited announcing their engagement. Here's everything you need to know about the coupleSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have made their love public announcing their engagement on 9th June.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple reportedly dated each other for several years but kept it a secret stating they are good friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple is now set to get engaged following a grand wedding by the year end, reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both work predominantly in the South Indian film industry for over a decade now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both have worked together in films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Varun and Lavanya came close while shooting one of their movies and over time fell in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo was later rumoured to be dating but remained tight-lipped and ignored the reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earlier in an interview Lavanya was pissed about answering her wedding question and said that it is a natural process that takes place over time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, after years of speculations Varun and Lavanya have left the fans excited with their wedding reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both are now set to get engaged and exchange rings on 9th June 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan are reported to attend the engagement and the wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Tej is Chiranjeevi's nephew and Ram Charan's first cousin so their wedding call for a family reunion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Our heartiest congratulations to the couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi for starting a new chapter of their life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!