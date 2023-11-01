Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi First Pics OUT as man and wife

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi opt for traditional Indian hues as they tie the knot at a resort in Italy's stunning town of Tuscany

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding

The couple's first pic as man and wife is out now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Team Groom

We can see the relatives of the groom lifting him up

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Kalyan

A pic of Pawan Kalyan from the wedding is trending all over

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Tej's grand entry

The hunk made an entry in a vintage car

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haldi pics

The haldi was also a charming affair

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Italian wedding

The marriage is an intimate affair in Tuscany

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Dharam Tej

We can see the cousins and siblings of Varun Tej

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

We can see Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy pose with relatives

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lavanya Tripathi in white

The bride rocked a white lehenga on her mehendi night

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fab decor

The ambience is being loved by people

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

