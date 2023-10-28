Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and more celebs on the guest list

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are going to tie the knot on November 1. Check out their wedding guest list here:

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Relationship beginning

If reports are anything to go by, Varun and Lavanya started seeing each other in 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The next step

After dating each other for 7 years, the two lovebirds decided to get married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Destination wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya are going to tie the knot in Italy. It’s a private and grand wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

La Familia first 

Actor Nagendra Babu and wife, Padmaja Konidela should be on top right? And not to miss, Niharika Konidela.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi to bless the couple 

Varun Tej is very close to his uncle Chiranjeevi who would be amongst one of the attendees. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Kalyan to attend as well 

Varun Tej is the nephew of Pawan Kalyan too. The power star will also bless the couple 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun and family

The whole Allu Arjun family will also be on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's guest list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan and family 

Will Ram Charan and Upasana take Mega Princess with them? We wonder. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithiin and Shalini 

As per a Pinkvilla report, noted South actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini are also on the guest list. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lavanya-Varun's wedding 

Apart from these celebs, other cousins of Varun Tej will also be present. Meanwhile, the grand wedding will be a three-day affair with Mehendi and Sangeet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wedding reception

It is said that Varun Tej will host a grand wedding reception on 5th November for the politicians and celebrities from the South industry.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Imran Khan reunites with Genelia D'Souza; Top Iconic Bollywood jodis we want to see together again

 

 Find Out More