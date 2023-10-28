Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and more celebs on the guest list

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are going to tie the knot on November 1. Check out their wedding guest list here:Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
If reports are anything to go by, Varun and Lavanya started seeing each other in 2016.
After dating each other for 7 years, the two lovebirds decided to get married.
Varun Tej and Lavanya are going to tie the knot in Italy. It's a private and grand wedding.
Actor Nagendra Babu and wife, Padmaja Konidela should be on top right? And not to miss, Niharika Konidela.
Varun Tej is very close to his uncle Chiranjeevi who would be amongst one of the attendees.
Varun Tej is the nephew of Pawan Kalyan too. The power star will also bless the couple
The whole Allu Arjun family will also be on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's guest list.
Will Ram Charan and Upasana take Mega Princess with them? We wonder.
As per a Pinkvilla report, noted South actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini are also on the guest list.
Apart from these celebs, other cousins of Varun Tej will also be present. Meanwhile, the grand wedding will be a three-day affair with Mehendi and Sangeet.
It is said that Varun Tej will host a grand wedding reception on 5th November for the politicians and celebrities from the South industry.
