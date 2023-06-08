Top 10 romantic movies to watch on OTT

Here, take a look at the list of movies you need to watch wth your partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Veer Zaara on Netflix had Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta and is the story of an Indian Airforce officer with a Pakistani girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Titanic on Disney+Hotstar is an epic melodrama tale at the sea. Jack and Rose will steal your heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Lunchbox on Amazon Prime Video is a total feast to the eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Notebook on Netflix is about the love story between Noah Calhoun a mill worker and Allie a rich woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Crazy, Stupid, Love on Netflix is a cute story about Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on Amazon Prime Video is about Raj and Simran's love story in Switzerland.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vow on Amazon Prime Video is based on the book by Krickitt Carpenter and wife Kim Carpenter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind on Netflix is a pretty movie that stays with you for a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Notting Hill on Netflix is about a book owner after he meets the world's prettiest actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No Strings Attached on Netflix shows how far our generation can go in finding love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Movies are a great way to spend time with your partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These movies will make you feel a little romantic with your partner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!