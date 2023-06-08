Top 10 romantic movies to watch on OTT

Here, take a look at the list of movies you need to watch wth your partner.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara on Netflix had Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta and is the story of an Indian Airforce officer with a Pakistani girl.

Titanic

Titanic on Disney+Hotstar is an epic melodrama tale at the sea. Jack and Rose will steal your heart.

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox on Amazon Prime Video is a total feast to the eyes.

Notebook

Notebook on Netflix is about the love story between Noah Calhoun a mill worker and Allie a rich woman.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy, Stupid, Love on Netflix is a cute story about Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on Amazon Prime Video is about Raj and Simran's love story in Switzerland.

The Vow

The Vow on Amazon Prime Video is based on the book by Krickitt Carpenter and wife Kim Carpenter.

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind on Netflix is a pretty movie that stays with you for a long time.

Notting Hill

Notting Hill on Netflix is about a book owner after he meets the world's prettiest actress.

No Strings Attached

No Strings Attached on Netflix shows how far our generation can go in finding love.

