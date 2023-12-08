Veerappan and other Top 10 Indian documentaries to watch on Netflix, SonyLiv and other OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Veerappan explores the intriguing life of the notorious forest robber and the infamous sandalwood smuggler Veerappan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The documentary that have some unreleased tapes of the exclusive interview will release on Zee 5 on 14th December 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi unravels the chilling story of a notorious predator haunting the streets of Delhi. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Mafia delves into the notorious underworld in Mumbai, exploring its intricate workings and key players. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Celluloid Man celebrates the life and work of P.K. Nair, a film archivist. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians shows behind the scenes of the 2018 winning season of the most successful IPL team. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
House of Secrets uncovers gripping narratives of historical secrets, hidden in the walls of ancient homes. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder In a Courtroom offers a dramatic portrayal of courtroom proceedings surrounding a captivating murder case. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wild Wild Country is a documentary about Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho). Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Martyrs of Marriage addresses the misuse of Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code concerning dowry harassment. Available on Youtube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aakhri Sach is a documentary based on the Burari death case. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Park Seo-joon's Concrete Utopia and Top nominations at the Hollywood Creative Alliance Awards
Find Out More