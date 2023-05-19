Bollywood stars' electricity bill will give you a shock

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

Bollywood stars love living luxuriously.

Check out their electricity bill which will burn a hole in your pocket.

Vicky Kaushal and wife Katrina Kaif reportedly pay Rs 10 lakh light bill.

Aamir Khan pays Rs 11 lakh light bill.

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly pays 45 lakh electricity bill.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pay Rs 15 lakh electricity bill.

Amitabh Bachchan pays Rs 25 lakh light bill.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan pay Rs 32 lakh light bill.

Pulkit Samrat pays monthly electricity bill of Rs 30,000.

Taapsee Pannu reportedly pays a bomb when it comes to light bill.

Pulkit's electricity bill is the cheapest.

Salman Khan pays Rs 25 lakh light bill.

