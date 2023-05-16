Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Top 10 romantic moments
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
Vicky Kaushal turns 34 as he celebrates his birthday today.
Let’s take a look at his romantic moments with his wife Katrina Kaif.
That hug melted our hearts.
Vicky Kaushal teaches Katrina Kaif a pose. How cute.
Vicky doesn’t leave Katrina while crossing the road. That’s romantic
Vicky and Katrina in colours of love as they celebrate Holi.
Both look adorably cute in a no-filter click.
VicKat is the most desirable couple in B’town.
Their famous Maldives trip.
The couple celebrates Karva Chauth.
The way Katrina Kaif looks at Vicky Kaushal.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get romantic as they spend pool time.
