Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Top 10 romantic moments

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

Vicky Kaushal turns 34 as he celebrates his birthday today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let’s take a look at his romantic moments with his wife Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That hug melted our hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal teaches Katrina Kaif a pose. How cute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky doesn’t leave Katrina while crossing the road. That’s romantic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky and Katrina in colours of love as they celebrate Holi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both look adorably cute in a no-filter click.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

VicKat is the most desirable couple in B’town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their famous Maldives trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The couple celebrates Karva Chauth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The way Katrina Kaif looks at Vicky Kaushal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get romantic as they spend pool time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who have roots in Pakistan

 

 Find Out More