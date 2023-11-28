Vicky Kaushal and more stars' nicknames for their partners are damn cute
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Just like any ordinary couple, Bollywood stars too have a nickname for each other and usually use that name to call them out of love.
Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor calls his lady love ‘aalloo’.
The power couple Vicky and Katrina are all lovey dovey and Vicky loves to call Kat his ‘panic button’.
Energy king Ranveer Singh loves to call his wife ‘titli’.
The evergreen actor Amitabh Bachchan has a unique nickname for his wife and it's adorable. He calls her ‘devi’.
Abhishek Bachchan too has a sweet name for Aishwarya. He likes to call her ‘wifey’.
Sid has two cute names for his partner. He calls Kiara either his ‘BAE’ or ‘Ki’.
