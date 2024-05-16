Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Blockbuster movies that the Chhava rejected
Nishant
| May 16, 2024
Vicky Kaushal is one of the most famous stars of Bollywood and made a name for himself in movies like Masaan, Uri, Sam Bahadur and more.
As the star celebrates his 36 birthday on 16th May 2024, we take a look at some of his movies that he rejected or was rejected from.
Vicky reportedly was about to play a role alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
He auditioned for the role of SRK’s friend, Zain but he didn’t get a call up after for the role.
The actor also revealed in an interview that he was the first choice for the movie Stree alongside Shradhha Kapoor.
However, the actor rejected the movie and the role was later taken over by Rajkummar Rao.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was another project that Vicky tried to be a part of and auditioned for a role in.
But he unfortunately ended up losing that project as well.
83’ was another movie that Vicky was going to be a part of, he was going to be play the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the movie.
The actor later rejected the role as he didn’t want to play a supporting role in the movie.
Despite the rejections, hits, and misses Vicky has made a name for himself in the industry.
