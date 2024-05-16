Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Blockbuster movies that the Chhava rejected

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2024

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most famous stars of Bollywood and made a name for himself in movies like Masaan, Uri, Sam Bahadur and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As the star celebrates his 36 birthday on 16th May 2024, we take a look at some of his movies that he rejected or was rejected from.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky reportedly was about to play a role alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He auditioned for the role of SRK’s friend, Zain but he didn’t get a call up after for the role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor also revealed in an interview that he was the first choice for the movie Stree alongside Shradhha Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, the actor rejected the movie and the role was later taken over by Rajkummar Rao.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was another project that Vicky tried to be a part of and auditioned for a role in.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But he unfortunately ended up losing that project as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

83’ was another movie that Vicky was going to be a part of, he was going to be play the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor later rejected the role as he didn’t want to play a supporting role in the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite the rejections, hits, and misses Vicky has made a name for himself in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From war hero to paralympic champion, the untold story behind Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion

 

 Find Out More