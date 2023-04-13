Top 10 actors shockingly replaced from big films

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2023

Vicky Kaushal has been removed from Immortal Ashwatthama. Reportedly Jio Studios did not want to plan things out with the actor.

Priyanka Chopra had once revealed that she was thrown out of a movie as someone's else girlfriend was recommended.

Taapsee Pannu once revealed that she was replaced in a film.

Arjun Kapoor was removed from Kabir Singh and Shahid Kapoor got the role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was to play Naina in Kal Ho Na Ho but then the role went to Preity Zinta.

Abhishek Bachchan reportedly once was replaced in a film.

Katrina Kaif was once removed from a film called Saaya with John Abraham and Tara Sharma.

Harshvardhan Kapoor was first offered Andhadhun but he was replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced in Chalte Chalte which had created a lot of noise.

Radhika Apte reportedly was removed from Vicky Donor and the makers of the movie wanted her to lose weight.

