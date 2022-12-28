Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif's New Year 2023 plan revealed

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have the best plan for ringing in 2023. Here's what they plan to do for New Year. Check it out right here.Source: Bollywood
The actor has posted stunning snaps from Rajasthan, where he has gone to celebrate new year.Source: Bollywood
The actor posted a snap with the sun in the backdrop as he went on a jungle safari in a jeep.Source: Bollywood
In the photos shared by him, we could not see his wife Katrina Kaif. Fans were curious to know about her but know that she is with him.Source: Bollywood
Mr and Mrs Kaushal reportedly are at Jawai Bandh, which is a village in the Pali district of Rajasthan.Source: Bollywood
The actor in his caption mentioned that he wants to rise up in 2023.Source: Bollywood
The actor had also posted a snap of a leopard and it seems he is having a wild vacation with wife Katrina.Source: Bollywood
As 2022 is coming to an end it looks like Vicky and Katrina truly need the break they deserve.Source: Bollywood
Katrina and Vicky could have gone out of the country but they selected Rajasthan for reasons best known to them.Source: Bollywood
The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani.Source: Bollywood
The actress was last seen in a horror comedy movie named Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!