Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif's New Year 2023 plan revealed

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have the best plan for ringing in 2023. Here's what they plan to do for New Year. Check it out right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan

The actor has posted stunning snaps from Rajasthan, where he has gone to celebrate new year.

Poser

The actor posted a snap with the sun in the backdrop as he went on a jungle safari in a jeep.

Where is Katrina Kaif?

In the photos shared by him, we could not see his wife Katrina Kaif. Fans were curious to know about her but know that she is with him.

Jawai Bandh

Mr and Mrs Kaushal reportedly are at Jawai Bandh, which is a village in the Pali district of Rajasthan.

Vicky-Kat's new year plans

The actor in his caption mentioned that he wants to rise up in 2023.

Into the wild

The actor had also posted a snap of a leopard and it seems he is having a wild vacation with wife Katrina.

Much needed break

As 2022 is coming to an end it looks like Vicky and Katrina truly need the break they deserve.

In the country

Katrina and Vicky could have gone out of the country but they selected Rajasthan for reasons best known to them.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani.

Katrina's work front

The actress was last seen in a horror comedy movie named Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

