TOP 12 stars who sternly schooled media

Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth, Shah Rukh Khan and more: Top 12 stars who did not hesitate from slamming the media when they felt they were wrong

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal politely called out the press for unnecessarily promoting trolling

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth

Siddharth clapped back at a scribe who termed his personal life a failure

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor when asked about Bollywood's tough phase took a sly dig at the journo

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi schooled a reporter for asking uncomfortable kissing questions to Nani and Krithi Shetty

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's schooling of a reporter at Lock Upp press meet grabbed headlines

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza clapped down a sexiest question like a pro in Delhi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram humorously dealt with a controversial question and went viral

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

John Abraham had once told a reporter not to ask dumb questions in press meet

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

When late Sushant Singh Rajput did not wish to comment on a national matter it made news

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had schooled a reporter for intrusive questions on his son AbRam

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan

A video of Kamal Haasan trying to allegedly hit a scribe in Coimbatore went viral

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone slammed a journo for terming cleavage controversy a petty thing

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pride Month: Top 10 films and series that strived to represent LGBTQ+ stories on screen

 

 Find Out More