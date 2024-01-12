Vicky Kaushal to Rashmika Mandanna, Indian actors who have played Pakistanis on screen

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Vicky Kaushal played the role of Iqbal Syed in Raazi, the husband of Alia Bhatt.

Rashmika Mandanna played the role of Nasreen Khan in Mission Majnu, a visually impaired girl.

Preity Zinta played a Pakistani in Veer Zara.

Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta too played Pakistanis on the same movie.

Ameesha Patel played a Pakistani woman in Gadar.

Naseeruddin Shah played the role of a conflicted poet in Khuda Kay Liye a sympathetic doctor in Zinda Bhaag.

Late actor Om Puri brought his characteristic intensity as a conflicted father in Actor in Law.

Kirron Kher delivered a powerful performance as a Pakistani widow in Khamosh Paani.

Arbaaz Khan played a prominent role in Godfather: The Legend Continues.

Similarly, Jonny Lever appeared in a comedy-drama movie called Love Mein Ghum.

