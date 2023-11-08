Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and more Top 10 movies about war heroes on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Sam Bahadur is an upcoming movie based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.
Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video is about captain Vikram Batra who lost life in action during Kargil War.
Raazi on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of a brave young woman who spied for India during the 1971 war.
Airlift on MX Player is about a businessman Ranjit Katiyal who risked his life to save Indians in the Kuwait war.
Major on Netflix is about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost life fighting against terrorist at Hotel Taj, Mumbai.
Bhuj: The Pride of India on Amazon Prime Video is about IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who helps the country during 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.
Kesari on Amazon Prime Video is about 21 sikh soldiers who fought the Battle of Saragarhi.
Border on Zee 5 is the story of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri and his men who fought the Battle of Longewala.
The Ghazi Attack on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping tale based on the true events of the sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
